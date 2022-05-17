Africa to be celebrated at Nelson Mandela Bay poetry festival
Multitalented performers to highlight continent's multilingualism
A cultural celebration of the African continent’s multilingualism is on the cards as the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex returns with a new instalment of its Ho’ina Poetry Festival on Wednesday.
The poetry festival offers a lineup of multitalented performers from SA and the Ivory Coast. ..
