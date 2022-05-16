Make an informed decision: the facts about smoke-free alternatives

The World Health Organisation estimates there are about 1.1-billion smokers in the world today — and come 2025, the number will be roughly the same.

The best choice any smoker can make is to quit tobacco and nicotine altogether, but many don’t. Adults who would otherwise continue to smoke deserve better, smoke-free alternatives enabled by science and innovation, says Philip Morris SA.

It maintains that regulation should allow adult smokers to have access to accurate and non-misleading information about these alternatives and how they compare with cigarettes.

These alternatives are not risk-free and deliver nicotine, which is addictive. However, they can be a better choice than continued smoking if scientifically substantiated and manufactured under appropriate safety and quality controls.

As it stands today, some governments restrict access to information about them. Further compounding the issue, some tobacco control organisations refuse to consider the innovations coming from the tobacco industry as viable alternatives that governments can use to supplement existing smoking cessation and prevention measures.

These together can result in a variety of misconceptions about smoke-free alternatives’ potential to reduce harm — something Philip Morris SA aims to highlight through its Unsmoke SA campaign.

What happens when a cigarette burns?

Combustion occurs when a cigarette is lit, generating smoke. The smoke formed contains more than 6,000 chemicals, about 100 of which have been classified by public health authorities as harmful or potentially harmful.

By eliminating the combustion or burning process — as is the case with smoke-free products — there is no smoke and the levels of harmful chemicals generated can be significantly reduced compared with cigarette smoke.