Confiscated cellphone shows footage of victims in underwear
A routine drive home after finishing a 12-hour shift turned grim when an off-duty police officer noticed two women, partially dressed, attempting to flag down cars on the John Tallant bridge near Algorax.
In the Gqeberha high court on Monday, a jikeleza driver accused of rape admitted that the cellphone containing footage of three women stripped down to their underwear was his...
