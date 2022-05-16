Confiscated cellphone shows footage of victims in underwear

Premium By Devon Koen -

A routine drive home after finishing a 12-hour shift turned grim when an off-duty police officer noticed two women, partially dressed, attempting to flag down cars on the John Tallant bridge near Algorax.



In the Gqeberha high court on Monday, a jikeleza driver accused of rape admitted that the cellphone containing footage of three women stripped down to their underwear was his...