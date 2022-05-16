Drowning victim’s body found at Brighton Beach

An inquest docket has been opened after the body of a man was discovered near the Brighton Beach pier in Gqeberha on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Mount Road police detectives were alerted to a drowning on Sunday.

She said police divers were activated along with the National Sea Rescue Institute at about 1.42pm.

Janse van Rensburg said it was believed the man was at the beach with a friend and had gone swimming when he got into trouble and disappeared under the water.

The search on Sunday was unsuccessful.

Just after 8am on Monday, the man’s body was discovered on the beach by community members after it washed ashore.

The name of the victim will only be released once his next-of-kin have been notified

HeraldLIVE

.