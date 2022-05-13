If flags weren't important AfriForum wouldn't be in court: Mthethwa defends R22m flag

FF Plus MP Heloïse Denner told Mthethwa that the decision showed how misguided the department’s priorities were, but Mthethwa hit back, saying Denner was trying to trivialise the matter. He said that if issues relating to flags were not important, AfriForum would not be in court fighting for the apartheid flag.

AfriForum's case was heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal on Wednesday. It is vying to overturn a 2019 ruling that declared public displays of the apartheid flag were hate speech.

“Denner wants to trivialise the flag. No, it's the mandate of the department to create among other things monuments and this flag is a monument for democracy in this country and we make no bones about that,” Mthethwa said.

“And it’s disingenuous to say it's not important, if it's not important, your sister organisation AfriForum wouldn't be in court today fighting for the old flag. So I think we must clarify this thing that we have an obligation to transform the heritage landscape and will do just that.”

He said the national flag was a national symbol and that his department was tasked with the design, registration and promotion of national symbols.