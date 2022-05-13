Four new signings in Warriors squad named for new season

Premium By Amir Chetty -

Head coach Robin Peterson believes the quartet of new acquisitions will be a breath of fresh air for his Gbets Warriors side when they tackle the all-important 2022/2023 season which kicks off later this year.



Peterson, together with high the performance consultant for Cricket Eastern Cape, Shafiek Abrahams, were speaking exclusively to The Herald as they released the squad for the upcoming campaign...