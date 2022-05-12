Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche’s bail application stalled

By Devon Keon -

It is back to the cells for alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche after his third attempt at bail was put on ice after state advocate Marius Stander was unavailable to present his arguments on Thursday.



Terblanche will have to wait until Tuesday for the matter to continue after his defence attorney, Alwyn Griebenow, told the court that Stander was “indisposed” and no further information was given...