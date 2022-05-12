Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche’s bail application stalled
It is back to the cells for alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche after his third attempt at bail was put on ice after state advocate Marius Stander was unavailable to present his arguments on Thursday.
Terblanche will have to wait until Tuesday for the matter to continue after his defence attorney, Alwyn Griebenow, told the court that Stander was “indisposed” and no further information was given...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.