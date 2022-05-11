WATCH | John Steenhuisen calls on Ramaphosa to keep to his promise to rebuild KZN after floods
DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to keep his promise and offer assistance to eThekwini residents a month after they were hit by devastating heavy rains and flooding in parts of the province.
Steenhuisen announced on Tuesday that he is in eThekwini to assess the progress since his visit weeks ago. He said the ad hoc committee appointed by parliament had not met and no headway has been made in assisting devastated communities.
“The eThekwini municipality’s executive committee hasn’t met for many weeks, which means they are not getting to grips with the crisis facing residents of Durban who are without water and sanitation and with broken infrastructure.
“The president made a lot of promises in parliament when we had the debate, but it turned out to be nothing more than smoke and mirrors,” said Steenhuisen.
Today I'm back in KZN, four weeks since the devastating floods - but many residents are left without help and don’t know how to access assistance.— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) May 10, 2022
Parliament has to now intervene. President Ramaphosa must also step in, his promises must become immediate action on the ground. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/VnY9n6jXmk
KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said on Tuesday inspections at health facilities were complete.
She said R200m is required for infrastructure repairs at health facilities ravaged by floods. The MEC said these will be prioritised over planned maintenance projects that will be put on hold.
“As a response to the floods and damage caused to our facilities, we’ve had to reprioritise certain projects, as instructed by Treasury.
“We took a decision that planned maintenance and capital projects that have not reached tender stage this financial year will have to be halted. The funds originally allocated will be reprioritised and directed towards repairing damaged infrastructure. This is due to the fact that National Treasury has not allocated funding for the repairs at this stage,” said Simelane.
Speaking after the ANC’s elective conference in the Eastern Cape on Sunday, Ramaphosa called on the party’s leaders to champion service delivery in their respective communities.
He said the recent floods in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and North West compounded difficulties faced by government, which seeks to rebuild the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.