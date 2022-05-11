WATCH | ‘Looter of the year’ — Woman running away with cow head goes viral
SA has been left in stitches after a video of woman seen making away with a cow’s head went viral.
The unidentified woman, dubbed “the looter of the year”, was caught on video helping herself to a cow’s head that fell off a truck transporting meat on the N4.
According to 702, a truck transporting cow heads was travelling on the N4 when it was involved in an accident. People driving by took advantage of the situation and started looting the truck.
No-one involved in the accident was hurt.
In the video, a traffic officer can be seen running beside the woman and recording the incident on her phone instead of stopping her. People can also be heard laughing in the background.
Watch the video:
Hot contender for looter of the year 2022. Is the cop taking photographic evidence or she is making a Tiktok video🤣Posted by SA Trucker on Monday, May 9, 2022
On social media, many reacted with laughter, with some praising her strength.
Others criticised the traffic officer for recording the incident instead of arresting the woman.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
“I don’t find it funny. This is encouraging more looting. This metro police officer should be reprimanded for her actions,” wrote Barend Van Heerden.
“Disgraceful and sad. Lawlessness and stealing is a new norm in SA because law enforcement officers look as if this is fine to do,” wrote Dixon Pillay.
“You see a thief, I see a victim of this system that has rendered finishing school useless. Under normal circumstances, that lady wouldn’t touch that bloody cow head, but poverty has activated a sense of desperation deep within her soul,” wrote Bukhosi Bemvelo.
Meat and alcohol will have south africans acting out of character. This is nuts 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/qUhheY1qAw— Unapologetically African (@sosament) May 9, 2022
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.