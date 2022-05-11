Mkhwebane applies to ConCourt to rescind its order refusing to rescind its judgment

In a first for the Constitutional Court, the public protector has applied to the court to rescind its order of last week in which it refused to rescind its previous judgment against her.

The February judgment of a unanimous Constitutional Court cleared the way for an impeachment process against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in parliament. Though she had already once applied for its rescission, that application was dismissed last week.

But in an affidavit, Mkhwebane said the rescission order, coupled with a letter from the Constitutional Court rejecting her request for more information about an investigation into an alleged leak from the top court, have necessitated her coming back to the apex court to overturn the rescission order.

“If left unchallenged and uncorrected, [these developments] will only lead to multiple and gross violations of my constitutional rights, as well as the permanent undermining of the independence and integrity of our judiciary and democracy,” said Mkhwebane.