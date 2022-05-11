Helping boys achieve their potential

Pupils from 12 schools exposed to inspiring messages at #MentortheBoys workshop

By Simtembile Mgidi

The fifth annual #MentortheBoys workshop returned to the Hellenic Hall on Tuesday where various speakers took on the task of educating high school pupils about the invaluable role they play in building society and shaping their own development.



The workshop, hosted by Brown’s PR in partnership with Vodacom, saw 120 teenage boys from 12 schools engage with various speakers ranging from corporate representatives through to the Nelson Mandela Bay junior city council mayor, Ryan Hol, 17...