Helping boys achieve their potential
Pupils from 12 schools exposed to inspiring messages at #MentortheBoys workshop
The fifth annual #MentortheBoys workshop returned to the Hellenic Hall on Tuesday where various speakers took on the task of educating high school pupils about the invaluable role they play in building society and shaping their own development.
The workshop, hosted by Brown’s PR in partnership with Vodacom, saw 120 teenage boys from 12 schools engage with various speakers ranging from corporate representatives through to the Nelson Mandela Bay junior city council mayor, Ryan Hol, 17...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.