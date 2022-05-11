Elderly couple robbed in Walmer home

Walmer police are on the hunt for two suspects after an elderly couple were assaulted, tied up and robbed at gunpoint in their home on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 78-year-old woman was working on her computer at about 11am when two unidentified men entered the house through an open sliding door.

“One suspect was armed with a firearm and the other with a knife and they allegedly assaulted the complainant before tying her up with a cable tie.”

The suspects were busy ransacking the house when the complainant’s 80-year-old husband came home.

“The suspects allegedly assaulted him too and tied him up before fleeing the scene in the couple’s blue Volkswagen Golf.”

A TV, cellphones, a tablet and other household items were taken from the house.

“The complainant’s husband managed to free himself and his wife. She then climbed through a window to alert the neighbours,” Naidu said.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.

