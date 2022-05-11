‘Time for me to spill the tea’ — Mohale Motaung secures another bag

Media personality and businessman Mohale Motaung has inked a deal with tea brand Laager Rooibos Tea.

Taking to his Instagram, he spilled the tea on his new ambassadorship deal with the brand and shared his excitement with his followers.

“It should come as no surprise that I’m an avid lover of tea. Many people have been fascinated with my weird obsession with Rooibos tea specifically. It gives me great pleasure to announce I am the official brand ambassador for Laager Rooibos. A position I do not take lightly.

“In a world where health is wealth, it is heartwarming for me to partner with a brand that makes sure we all achieve this kind of wealth, meanwhile enjoying a quality cup of Rooibos,” he wrote.

He headed to Durban fresh from his solocation across the border to ink his deal with the tea brand.