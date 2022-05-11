‘Time for me to spill the tea’ — Mohale Motaung secures another bag
Media personality and businessman Mohale Motaung has inked a deal with tea brand Laager Rooibos Tea.
Taking to his Instagram, he spilled the tea on his new ambassadorship deal with the brand and shared his excitement with his followers.
“It should come as no surprise that I’m an avid lover of tea. Many people have been fascinated with my weird obsession with Rooibos tea specifically. It gives me great pleasure to announce I am the official brand ambassador for Laager Rooibos. A position I do not take lightly.
“In a world where health is wealth, it is heartwarming for me to partner with a brand that makes sure we all achieve this kind of wealth, meanwhile enjoying a quality cup of Rooibos,” he wrote.
He headed to Durban fresh from his solocation across the border to ink his deal with the tea brand.
The media personality took to his Instagram timeline on Thursday to share breathtaking images from his trip to Zimbabwe.
“When your world moves too fast, and you lose yourself in the chaos, introduce yourself to each colour of the sunset,” he captioned one of his posts.
Mohale is no newbie when it comes to brand affiliations. He is the CEO e Glam Troupe and Elahom Cosmetics and hosts his breakfast show on Opulence Radio.
Mohale made the announcement about his radio debut on Instagram and revealed he had been shadowing media personality Relebogile Mabotja on the job.
“I have officially joined the new online radio station Opulence Radio as a presenter. I’ve spent months training and today it finally pays off. A special shout out to Relebogile Mabotja, who used to allow me to shadow her radio talk shows and learn so much. Join me every Monday to Friday from 6am to 9am. The link to listen is on my bio or you can go to Opulence Radio,” he wrote.
