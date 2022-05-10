Pre-sentencing reports in Tshegofatso Pule murder case not ready

A delay in the filing of pre-sentencing reports has led to a postponement in the case of Ntuthuko Shoba, who was found guilty in March of murdering Tshegofatso Pule.

A calm-looking Shoba appeared briefly in the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

Outside court, a small group of protesters demanded a lengthy prison sentence for the former JSE analyst.

Pule was eight months pregnant when she was found dead in June 2020, with a single gunshot wound, hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

Shoba was caught after the hitman he hired, Muzikayise Malephane, was arrested. Malephane confessed to the crime and implicated Shoba as the mastermind, saying he had wanted Pule killed because he was afraid his fiancée would find out about his affair with Pule. Malephane pleaded guilty to the murder and is serving a 20-year sentence.