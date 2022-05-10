×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two municipalities without electricity after cable theft

By TimesLIVE - 10 May 2022
Technicians are working to restore power to Ventersdorp and Coligny after cable theft. Stock photo.
Technicians are working to restore power to Ventersdorp and Coligny after cable theft. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Residents in two North West municipalities are without electricity on Tuesday due to cable theft.

Eskom said four copper spans were stolen on one of its lines, hitting supply to Ventersdorp and Coligny.

“Eskom condemns this criminal behaviour, which is not only costing Eskom and municipalities millions but also results in inconvenience to electricity consumers,” the power utility said.

Eskom urged residents to report anyone who vandalises the electricity network on the dedicated crime line 08600-ESKOM (37566).

Its technicians are working to restore supply in the affected areas.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Insist on HellermannTyton Cable Ties - HellermannTyton South Africa
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil

Most Read