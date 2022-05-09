Vandalised Motherwell library burns down
Despairing resident asks why facility was left unprotected
One of Motherwell’s most significant symbols of hope, information and youth development has been reduced to ash.
Large sections of the Bay township’s library burned to the ground on Thursday night, just four months after it was vandalised — and then cleaned up by members of the community. ..
