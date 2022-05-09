×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro hitting high water users with flow restrictors

By Guy Rogers - 09 May 2022

There is nothing wrong with the shower head — the metro has simply ramped up its water-saving interventions with flow restrictors to limit lengthy, luxurious and sometimes lathering water wastage.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has installed more than 25,000 restrictors across the metro to limit water flow as part of its efforts to reduce consumption...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
High court bid to stop Karpowership deal

Most Read