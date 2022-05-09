Nelson Mandela Bay Metro hitting high water users with flow restrictors
There is nothing wrong with the shower head — the metro has simply ramped up its water-saving interventions with flow restrictors to limit lengthy, luxurious and sometimes lathering water wastage.
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has installed more than 25,000 restrictors across the metro to limit water flow as part of its efforts to reduce consumption...
