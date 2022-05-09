×

News

Classes resume though issue of ‘absent’ teacher not resolved

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
09 May 2022

While teaching and learning resumed at Papenkuil Primary School on Monday, an absent teacher who sparked a two-day protest has still not returned to work.

Irate parents shut down the school on Thursday and Friday last week, claiming a grade 6 and 7 mathematics teacher’s continued absence was hampering their children’s education...

