Classes resume though issue of ‘absent’ teacher not resolved
While teaching and learning resumed at Papenkuil Primary School on Monday, an absent teacher who sparked a two-day protest has still not returned to work.
Irate parents shut down the school on Thursday and Friday last week, claiming a grade 6 and 7 mathematics teacher’s continued absence was hampering their children’s education...
