WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers closing address at Eastern Cape elective conference
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday deliver closing remarks at the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference.
The highly contested conference saw Oscar Mabuyane retaining the chairmanship position with a win against contender Babalo Madikizela.
TimesLIVE
