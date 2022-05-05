#NMBDrought: Will you be without water come June? Check the list
More than 100 areas will be without water by June as they are reliant on a supply from the western dams.
According to a list shown to councillors by Nelson Mandela Bay officials on Tuesday, these include:
● Gqeberha’s airport;
● Airport Valley’s Community Street;
● Allan Heights Extension 12;
● Apron Strings;
● Arcadia North;
● Arlington Racecourse site;
● Aspen Heights Extension 26;
● Athlone Park;
● Barcelona, Helenvale;
● Bethelsdorp;
● Bloemendal;
● Blue Horizon Bay;
● Bridgehaven Extension 11;
● Broadwood;
● Brookes Hill;
● Charlo,
● Chatty Arcadia Ext 12,
● Chinchilla Farm, Seaview Road;
● Clarendon Marine;
● Cleary Park Extension 10;
● Essexvale;
● Fairview;
● Kariega farms;
● Fernwood Park Extension 29;
● Forest Hill;
● Frans Valley;
● Gelvandale;
● Glenhaven;
● Goedemoedsfontein East;
● Greenshields Park;
● Heath Park;
● Heatherbank;
● Helenvale Extension 5;
● Helenvale Extension 6;
● Hillside;
● Hillside Extension 9;
● Humerail;
● Humewood;
● Humewood Extension;
● Jacksonville;
● Jarman;
● Jegelsville Village;
● Kemp Park Extension 30;
● King Edward Park;
● Kini Bay;
● Kascus Heights Extension 26;
● Lea Place;
● Loonatville Extension 23;
● Lorraine;
● Lorraine Manor;
● Lovemore Heights;
● Lovemore Park;
● Malabar;
● Malabar Extension 6;
● Marock Road informal community;
● Mill Park;
● Millard Grange;
● Miramar;
● Mount Croix;
● Mount Pleasant;
● Mount Road;
● Nickelsville;
● Normanville Extension 22;
● Overbaakens;
● Palmridge Extension 23;
● Pari Park;
● Parkside Extension 10;
● South End;
● Central, Gqeberha;
● Pine Village;
● Pinelands;
● Providentia;
● Robert Searle Park;
● Sakhasonke Village;
● Salisbury Park;
● Salsoneville Extension 16;
● Salt Lake Extension 8;
● Sanctor Vars Vlei Extension 14;
● Sappershoek;
● Sardinia Bay;
● Schoenmakerskop;
● Seaview West;
● Seaview Game Park;
● Seaview pumpstation;
● Seaview’s Zweledinga;
● South End;
● Southdene;
● Springfield;
● Stone Kraal;
● Stuart Township;
● Summerstrand;
● Theescombe;
● Verdun;
● Victoria Park;
● Walmer;
● Walmer Downs;
● Walmer Heights;
● Walmer Link;
● West End Extension 11;
● Willowdene;
● Willowdene Extension 21;
● Windvogel; and
● Witteklip.
