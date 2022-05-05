NMBDrought: Will you be without water come June? Check the list

More than 100 areas will be without water by June as they are reliant on a supply from the western dams.

According to a list shown to councillors by Nelson Mandela Bay officials on Tuesday, these include:

● Gqeberha’s airport;

● Airport Valley’s Community Street;

● Allan Heights Extension 12;

● Apron Strings;

● Arcadia North;

● Arlington Racecourse site;

● Aspen Heights Extension 26;

● Athlone Park;

● Barcelona, Helenvale;

● Bethelsdorp;

● Bloemendal;

● Blue Horizon Bay;

● Bridgehaven Extension 11;

● Broadwood;

● Brookes Hill;

● Charlo,

● Chatty Arcadia Ext 12,

● Chinchilla Farm, Seaview Road;

● Clarendon Marine;

● Cleary Park Extension 10;

● Essexvale;

● Fairview;

● Kariega farms;

● Fernwood Park Extension 29;

● Forest Hill;

● Frans Valley;

● Gelvandale;

● Glenhaven;

● Goedemoedsfontein East;

● Greenshields Park;

● Heath Park;

● Heatherbank;

● Helenvale Extension 5;

● Helenvale Extension 6;

● Hillside;

● Hillside Extension 9;

● Humerail;

● Humewood;

● Humewood Extension;

● Jacksonville;

● Jarman;

● Jegelsville Village;

● Kemp Park Extension 30;

● King Edward Park;

● Kini Bay;

● Kascus Heights Extension 26;

● Lea Place;

● Loonatville Extension 23;

● Lorraine;

● Lorraine Manor;

● Lovemore Heights;

● Lovemore Park;

● Malabar;

● Malabar Extension 6;

● Marock Road informal community;

● Mill Park;

● Millard Grange;

● Miramar;

● Mount Croix;

● Mount Pleasant;

● Mount Road;

● Nickelsville;

● Normanville Extension 22;

● Overbaakens;

● Palmridge Extension 23;

● Pari Park;

● Parkside Extension 10;

● South End;

● Central, Gqeberha;

● Pine Village;

● Pinelands;

● Providentia;

● Robert Searle Park;

● Sakhasonke Village;

● Salisbury Park;

● Salsoneville Extension 16;

● Salt Lake Extension 8;

● Sanctor Vars Vlei Extension 14;

● Sappershoek;

● Sardinia Bay;

● Schoenmakerskop;

● Seaview West;

● Seaview Game Park;

● Seaview pumpstation;

● Seaview’s Zweledinga;

● South End;

● Southdene;

● Springfield;

● Stone Kraal;

● Stuart Township;

● Summerstrand;

● Theescombe;

● Verdun;

● Victoria Park;

● Walmer;

● Walmer Downs;

● Walmer Heights;

● Walmer Link;

● West End Extension 11;

● Willowdene;

● Willowdene Extension 21;

● Windvogel; and

● Witteklip.

HeraldLIVE