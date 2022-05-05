Fender benders spark fog warning in Kariega
Several cars have been involved in an accident outside Kariega. Officials have appealed to motorists to proceed with caution as dense fog around Nelson Mandela Bay is limiting visibility. pic.twitter.com/tp7x52tGDu— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldNMB) May 5, 2022
Motorists travelling through Kariega are advised to be cautious on Daniel Pienaar Road following a series of fender benders on the bridge crossing the R75 towards Graaff-Reinet.
According to reports from the scene, dense fog covered the area, limiting visibility on the road.
Numerous vehicles collided at about 7.30am, causing several collisions involving two or three cars.
At this stage, no serious injuries have been reported.
Motorists are advised to keep their headlights on and maintain a safe following distance.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.