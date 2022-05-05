×

News

Fender benders spark fog warning in Kariega

By Riaan Marais - 05 May 2022

Motorists travelling through Kariega are advised to be cautious on Daniel Pienaar Road following a series of fender benders on the bridge crossing the R75 towards Graaff-Reinet.

According to reports from the scene, dense fog covered the area, limiting visibility on the road.

Numerous vehicles collided at about 7.30am, causing several collisions  involving two or three cars.

At this stage, no serious injuries have been reported.

Motorists are advised to keep their headlights on and maintain a safe following distance.

