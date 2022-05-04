×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Entrepreneur calls on metro to step up investment in waste management

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
04 May 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay entrepreneur and township economy advocate Siyabulela Mandla is fed up with illegal dumping as it has a negative effect on businesses, hindering any investment interest in the areas.

Mandla, who owns a string of businesses in Bay townships, has called on the municipality to intensify its investment in waste infrastructure and educational programmes to keep township streets clean...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Alinea Online Reading and Writing App | Explanatory Demo Video
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...

Most Read