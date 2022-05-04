Entrepreneur calls on metro to step up investment in waste management
Nelson Mandela Bay entrepreneur and township economy advocate Siyabulela Mandla is fed up with illegal dumping as it has a negative effect on businesses, hindering any investment interest in the areas.
Mandla, who owns a string of businesses in Bay townships, has called on the municipality to intensify its investment in waste infrastructure and educational programmes to keep township streets clean...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.