George man dragged behind vehicle in suspected mob justice attack

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Dragged behind a moving vehicle, boiling water poured over him and his legs broken in two places, a George resident counts himself lucky to be alive after he was severely assaulted by residents in Thembalethu township.



The unhinged violence was carried out after Bulelani Blandile, 24, questioned why his younger brother, Siyabonga,19, had been confronted by a group of youngsters telling him he could not enter Jonga Street in the township...