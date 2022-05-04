×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

George man dragged behind vehicle in suspected mob justice attack

Premium
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
04 May 2022

Dragged behind a moving vehicle, boiling water poured over him and his legs broken in two places, a George resident counts himself lucky to be alive after he was severely assaulted by residents in Thembalethu township.

The unhinged violence was carried out after Bulelani Blandile, 24, questioned why his younger brother, Siyabonga,19, had been confronted by a group of youngsters telling him he could not enter Jonga Street in the township...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Alinea Online Reading and Writing App | Explanatory Demo Video
'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...

Most Read