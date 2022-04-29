Whether it’s the fifth wave or not, Covid-19 resurgence has been full of surprises

According to some definitions, but not all, SA is officially entering its fifth wave of Covid-19 infections.

Either way, two things have caught scientists by surprise: the timing of the wave and what’s driving it.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday after a period of “stability with low infections” there is a “sharp uptick”, especially in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, which collectively account for more than 85% of all cases.

The positivity rate is at 17%, and in a single day this week there were more than 6,000 confirmed infections. Active cases have breached 39,000 — about 3.6 times up on their level two weeks ago.

However, there are only 2,000 hospital admissions and 192 people in intensive care.