Elephants plan to land killer blow against Bulldogs

EP skipper knows that neighbouring rivals will be up for the challenge at NMB Stadium

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



EP’s Elephants are determined to land a killer blow against a wounded Border Bulldogs outfit when the teams clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3.30pm).



The home side, with a full house of 10 points from two games in the Currie Cup First Promotion log (SA teams only), are up against a vulnerable Border side who have lost all three of their opening games...