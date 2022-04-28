Kirkwood tensions simmer as ‘ceasefire’ starts
Farmworkers suspend protest for 14 days so citrus farmers can investigate demands
A 14-day “ceasefire” agreement has been reached between citrus farmers and community leaders in Kirkwood while farmers look into the issues raised by the protesting workers.
Community leaders met representatives of the Sundays River Valley municipality, SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and the Farm Forum as well as the departments of labour and rural development and agrarian reform...
