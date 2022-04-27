It's difficult to celebrate Freedom Day when so many in SA are not safe: Amnesty International SA

The scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in SA leaves no room to celebrate Freedom Day for women and girls in the country, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

The organisation's executive director Shenilla Mohamed said the government did not appear to take the GBVF pandemic seriously, despite several commitments to fight the scourge.

“While there have been many freedoms gained since 1994, women and girls are still not free from the shackles of gender-based violence and femicide. Despite the adoption by the government of the national strategic plan (NSP) on gender-based violence and Femicide (GBVF) in 2019 to strengthen its response to the high incidence of gender-based violence, cases of GBVF continue to soar,” said Mohamed.

“The plan is not being adequately implemented, with the government failing to reach or report on many of the indicators and targets set out in the first year of its implementation.”