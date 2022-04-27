South Africans have tasted the fruits of freedom, says Ramaphosa

Twenty-eight years into democracy, the people of SA have tasted the fruits of freedom, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

He was addressing scores of people in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, where he led the national celebration of Freedom Day under the theme “Consolidate our democratic gains” to mark the country’s transition from apartheid to democracy.

The president used his speech to highlight significant strides made by the ANC-led government since 1994, saying among other things, the quality of life for citizens had improved.

“In democratic SA, 81% of people live in formal housing. Nine out of 10 South Africans have access to clean water and more than 85% have access to electricity. In democratic SA, basic education and health care is no longer the privilege of a few, but available to all.

“Ninety-six per cent of children of school-going age are in school. Two-thirds of these learners attend no-fee schools. Free tertiary education is being provided to young South Africans to study, a dream that was denied their forebears,” said Ramaphosa.