WATCH | Understanding the violence against 'illegal' immigrants and who is Operation Dudula?

On Monday Operation Dudula members clashed with residents of an informal settlement in Kliptown, Soweto. One person died and another was wounded. This comes after escalating violence last week which saw a Zimbabwean man, Elvis Nyathi, murdered in Diepsloot.



TimesLIVE video takes a look at the circumstances surrounding the recent violence against illegal foreign nationals and what home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says is a “ticking time bomb”.



TimesLIVE