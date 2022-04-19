WATCH | Shoprite truck looted in Durban
A video of residents looting a Shoprite truck in Durban has received mixed reactions online.
The incident took place on Dumisani Makhaye Drive, which links KwaMashu and New Germany, on Monday.
The video, shared by Durban metro police head Steve Middleton, shows dozens of community members making away with looted groceries.
In the video, a woman filming the incident can be heard saying, “What has SA come to?”
Several gunshots and screams from the looters are later heard. A metro police car can be seen speeding towards the truck and coming to a screeching halt, while some people are seen hiding and others running away.
“Excellent response, metro police and police. Truck safely escorted out,” said Middleton.
A request for comment from the Shoprite Group was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any update will be included once received.
Last week, police in the province arrested 12 suspects following a looting spree at Umlazi supermarkets after the devastating floods in the province.
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a group of community members entered two business premises in Umlazi H and J sections and took groceries and appliances.
“Police swiftly responded at both premises and arrested 12 suspects. The suspects were arrested for charges of business burglary and possession of stolen property,” she said.
Gwala said some stolen groceries were recovered by police and handed back to the store manager. A vehicle used in the commission of crimes was seized by police.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned reported looting and commended the police for arresting suspects.
“We want to assure you we are working hard to rebuild the city from this disaster,” he said.
