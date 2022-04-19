Tweeps convinced Drake is 'into' Uncle Waffles after another co-sign from him

Tweeps in Mzansi are now more than a little convinced that Canadian-born rapper Drake might just have his eye on amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles. This after he tagged Uncle Waffles on his Instagram story recently after the star's performance in Tanzania.

Drake has been following the popular DJ and has been making appearances on the DJ’s Instagram Live, and tagging her on his Instagram stories.

He reposted a clip from Uncle Waffles’ stories on his own Instagram account which was considered a co-sign in the music world. "Co-sign" is a form of endorsement on social media, especially when bigger and more established artist shows love to an upcoming star - another informal way of giving a shout-out or stamp of approval.