Murder accused admits trying to disarm security guard
In a surprise twist on Tuesday, one of five men accused of the murder of Nitrous security officer Roderick Erasmus admitted that he had tried to disarm Erasmus, but denied that he shot the 47-year-old.
As cross-examination of the state’s first witness, Peter Minnie, was about to get under way, advocate Louiza Roux told the court her client, Unathi Adam, 34, wished to make a further admission...
