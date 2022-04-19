Fidelity offers R100,000 to catch ‘lone arsonist’ in Joburg's northern suburbs

Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, said over the past 16 months homes in Bryanston, Houghton, Dunkeld, Illovo, Hyde Park and surrounding areas have reported fires which may be linked to an alleged arsonist.

Bartmann said Fidelity will be following up on all leads in the hope that if the fires are linked, the arsonist can be brought to book.

The company is also running a tip-off line 083-939-0300 for anyone who has information relating to these events.