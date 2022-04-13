METRO MATTERS | Unfilled trenches leave residents fuming in Kariega

By yolanda palezweni -

After fixing a section of Kariega’s ailing infrastructure in North Street, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has once again left trenches unfilled in the middle of the busy road.



The section of road, just metres from College Hill Preparatory School, has for the last three weeks been a concern for residents and other motorists who use the road daily...