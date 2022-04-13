Kariega star serenades Beckham Jnr on his big day

By Zamandulo Malonde -

Three years ago, Kariega singing sensation Lloyiso Gijana was sharing a one-bedroom flat with his uncle.



Little did he know then that he would one day be invited to perform a live rendition of Elvis Presley’s Only Fools Rush In when David and Victoria Beckham’s son took to the dance floor with his new bride at the weekend...