Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Gqeberha recruits sent for training at Kimberley military base tell of ‘inhumane’ conditions

By Riaan Marais

Spending the first 48 hours with no food, then enduring a week of suspected food poisoning, cold showers, sharing single mattresses, receiving no medical attention and even being threatened at gunpoint by a junior official.



These were just some of the disturbing experiences a group of police trainees said they suffered during a hellish week at a military base in Kimberley...