Police trainees ‘put through hell’
Gqeberha recruits sent for training at Kimberley military base tell of ‘inhumane’ conditions
Spending the first 48 hours with no food, then enduring a week of suspected food poisoning, cold showers, sharing single mattresses, receiving no medical attention and even being threatened at gunpoint by a junior official.
These were just some of the disturbing experiences a group of police trainees said they suffered during a hellish week at a military base in Kimberley...
