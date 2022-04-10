Beaten Brad Tandy hands sprint baton to young Pieter Coetzé

Teenager Pieter Coetzé dethroned his mentor and SA’s most recent world-class sprinter, Brad Tandy, to lift the SA 50m freestyle crown in Gqeberha on Sunday night.

Tandy, who gets married in two weeks, flew into the city from his home in Phoenix, Arizona, only on Sunday morning, in time for the heats.

The 30-year-old got off to his trademark lightning start in the final, but Coetzé, who scratched from the 200m backstroke to focus on this race, hunted him down to win in 22.34sec.

Tandy, a former winner at the US collegiate NCAA championship gala and the second-fastest South African with a 21.70sec personal best, touched second in 22.49.

Then he swam over to Coetzé and congratulated him. “He said, ‘Well done, it’s all yours now — take it from here’,” said the lanky 17-year-old, a pupil at Cornwall Hill College in Centurion.

It quickly became clear to the swimmers and coaches in the stands at the Newton Park pool that Tandy had retired, giving him generous applause as he walked across the deck a final time.