Marathon child trafficking case finally drawing to a close

She was vulnerable and exploited by her own uncle and suffered sexual assault at the hands of a man old enough to be her grandfather who she was forced to marry.



But almost four years later, the three people arrested — including the uncle of the 13-year-old who sold her into a forced marriage — will soon learn their fate as closing arguments ahead of their judgment started in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday...