Man jailed for culpable homicide death on N2
To watch the man who killed her husband taken to the cells from the dock is something a Knysna woman thought would never happen.
Leon van Rooyen, 49, was finally sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of culpable homicide in March...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.