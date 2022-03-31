Family battles to accept teen’s death after lightning strike

Motherwell’s Athinkosi Nofeliti, 17, struck in field while returning from soccer practice during Tuesday’s storm

Premium Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



A trio of tragedy has befallen a Motherwell family.



The parents of Athinkosi Nofeliti, 17, were left dumbfounded after their only child died instantly when he was struck by lightning during a sudden storm on Tuesday afternoon...