News

Family battles to accept teen’s death after lightning strike

Motherwell’s Athinkosi Nofeliti, 17, struck in field while returning from soccer practice during Tuesday’s storm

Premium
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
31 March 2022

A trio of tragedy has befallen a Motherwell family.

The parents of Athinkosi Nofeliti, 17, were left dumbfounded after their only child died instantly when he was struck by lightning during a sudden storm on Tuesday afternoon...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

LIVESTREAM | Student who stole NSFAS money in court for sentencing
‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice

Most Read