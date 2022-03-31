Libo Njomba could become SA’s latest millionaire

Kariega-born fitness trainer in finals of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ reality show

By Zamandulo Malonde -

In just three days, Kariega-born personal trainer and salesperson Libo Njomba could become SA’s newest millionaire.



That is if he secures enough public votes to top the list of five finalists remaining in the Big Brother Mzansi house, fighting for the R2m grand prize. ..