Nelson Mandela Bay legal eagle picked for key law society position
Gqeberha divorce attorney Joanne Anthony-Gooden hopes to empower more women and change perceptions around her profession
Gqeberha family law expert and divorce attorney Joanne Anthony-Gooden intends to use her skills to impact lives and empower women attorneys during her tenure as co-vice-president of the Law Society of SA.
It is the first time a woman attorney from the Eastern Cape has been nominated as vice-president of the Law Society of SA and also the first time the society’s top positions have been held by women...
