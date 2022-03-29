Nelson Mandela Bay legal eagle picked for key law society position

Gqeberha divorce attorney Joanne Anthony-Gooden hopes to empower more women and change perceptions around her profession

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Gqeberha family law expert and divorce attorney Joanne Anthony-Gooden intends to use her skills to impact lives and empower women attorneys during her tenure as co-vice-president of the Law Society of SA.



It is the first time a woman attorney from the Eastern Cape has been nominated as vice-president of the Law Society of SA and also the first time the society’s top positions have been held by women...