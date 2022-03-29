Boy hero gunned down with grandad

Child, 11, tries to save beloved grandfather from attackers in police uniforms

Premium By Riaan Marais -

When 11-year-old Ken Foster went to investigate noises outside the family home in the early hours of Saturday, he found assailants in police uniforms accosting his grandfather.



They had shot Ben Plaatjies, 71, in the abdomen and were handcuffing him in the tavern adjacent to the house when the boy rushed to his grandfather’s aid, pushing and hitting at the attackers...