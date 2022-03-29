Mayor vows to ensure city manager feels safe

Johnson speaks out as stand-off between Nqwazi and Qaba continues

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson has drawn a line in the sand, vowing to take the necessary steps to ensure city manager Noxolo Nqwazi feels safe to work at the City Hall.



This comes as a stand-off between Nqwazi and Anele Qaba, who believes he is the acting city manager, rages on. ..