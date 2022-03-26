Police flag down traffic cop and driving instructor for corruption

An Eastern Cape traffic cop and a driving school instructor have been hauled to court for driving licence corruption.

Traffic officer Luthando Alex Jaza, 51, and driving school instructor Luvuyo Stamper, 30, were arrested during a sting operation in Qonce on Thursday.

They appeared in the King William's Town magistrate's court on Friday. Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the arrests followed complaints about corrupt activities at the King William’s Town traffic department.

Kinana said learner's and driver's licence examiners were allegedly in cahoots with the driving school instructor.