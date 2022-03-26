Police not serious about unearthing corruption at firearm registry, says DA MP

“What is the total number of active investigations into allegations of corruption are currently under way at the Central Firearm Registry?” Whitfield asked.

Cele replied: “A total of two active investigations into allegations of corruption are currently under way.”

Whitfield said he wanted to determine if police were investigating corruption among themselves.

“It is my view that the fact there are only two investigations gives one insight into how seriously the SAPS is taking corruption within the CFR. Given what we know about the CFR I would have thought there would be more investigations,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield also quizzed Cele about the status of the CFR cases that slain top cop Charl Kinnear investigated. Kinnear was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, home in September 2020.

“The status of the investigation into the CFR by late Lt-Col Charl Kinnear is that the cases are before court and remanded to March 29 2022,” Cele said.