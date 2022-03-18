Learning made easier for visually impaired pupils
Life in the classroom for four visually impaired pupils attending mainstream schools in Nelson Mandela Bay got a whole lot easier this week when they received assistive devices for learning.
Dr Glynis Pieterse, chief education specialist for inclusive education at the provincial department of education, said the devices came at a cost of about R200,000...
