Young talents bring art back to St Thomas

By Roslyn Baatjies -

With every pencil shaving, stroke of a brush and splatter of paint, young and aspiring artists in Gqeberha’s northern areas are slowly bringing art back to St Thomas High School.



It was a dream of the Northern Areas People’s Development Initiative (NAPDI) to revive the former art department at the school once known for its creativity and, in doing so, to preserve its heritage...