Attempt to extort slain cop’s mom for R5,000

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



When an online troll recently asked a grieving mother for R5,000 in cash in exchange for a video showing the murder of her son, it sent her over the edge.



Every waking moment of the Gqeberha woman’s days is already spent wondering who is responsible for the death of her son, and now someone is trying to extort her. ..