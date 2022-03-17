Attempt to extort slain cop’s mom for R5,000
When an online troll recently asked a grieving mother for R5,000 in cash in exchange for a video showing the murder of her son, it sent her over the edge.
Every waking moment of the Gqeberha woman’s days is already spent wondering who is responsible for the death of her son, and now someone is trying to extort her. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.