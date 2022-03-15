Late try condemns plucky Madibaz to agonising defeat

With score at 26-26 with 10 minutes remaining, loss a blow for Gqeberha side

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



A late try condemned a plucky Madibaz side to an agonising 33-26 defeat against UCT Ikeys in a thrilling fifth round Varsity Cup clash in Cape Town on Monday.



At the Green Mile hooker Keagan Blanckenberg delighted the anxious home supporters with a 75th-minute try from a line-out driving maul to clinch victory for the Ikey Tigers...