Late try condemns plucky Madibaz to agonising defeat
With score at 26-26 with 10 minutes remaining, loss a blow for Gqeberha side
A late try condemned a plucky Madibaz side to an agonising 33-26 defeat against UCT Ikeys in a thrilling fifth round Varsity Cup clash in Cape Town on Monday.
At the Green Mile hooker Keagan Blanckenberg delighted the anxious home supporters with a 75th-minute try from a line-out driving maul to clinch victory for the Ikey Tigers...
